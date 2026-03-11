Katherine Heigl makes first public appearance in two years

 
March 11, 2026

Katherine Heigl is back in the spotlight, and for a cause close to her heart.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum made her first public appearance in two years March 8, stepping out in Palm Beach, Florida.

She was there to support Big Dog Ranch Rescue’s Wine, Women & Shoes benefit.

The 47-year-old stunned in a colorful knee-length dress splashed with blue, green, and purple patterns, paired with bold blue heels and a sunny yellow purse.

She completed the look with a chic, voluminous updo.

But the real show-stealers?

The puppies she cuddled throughout the event and her mom, Nancy Heigl, who joined her in an elegant beige ensemble.

The mother-daughter duo posed together, each cradling a pup, radiating warmth and joy.

This marks Heigl’s first major public outing since early 2024.

The 27 Dresses star has largely retreated from Hollywood life, relocating with husband Josh Kelley and their three children, Naleigh (16), Adalaide (13) and Joshua (8), to Utah for a quieter lifestyle.

“I have found and carved out this peace for myself and for my family, and it brings me so much joy and contentment,” Heigl previously told E! News.

Though she hasn’t ruled out future projects (her last role was in Netflix’s Firefly Lane in 2023), Heigl admits that balancing filming with family life in Utah is a challenge.

