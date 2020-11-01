Fact check: France did not deport Pakistanis after PM Imran Khan's remarks on Macron

Embassy of Pakistan in France said the Twitter account @PakConsulateFr is fake.

Pakistan's embassy in France on Sunday debunked news of Pakistani nationals being deported from the country following Prime Minister Imran Khan's slamming French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks against Islam.

"The Embassy of Pakistan in Paris, France has only one Twitter account @PakInFrance," it said, urging citizens to be wary of other accounts posting any information.



"Any other account claiming to represent the Embassy anywhere in France is fake & misleading & may be reported to @Twitter @FakeNews_Buster @ForeignOfficePk @MoIB_Official," it added.



The announcement came a day after Twitter handle @PakConsulateFr, claiming to belong to Pakistan's embassy in France, said that 118 Pakistani nationals were deported after PM Imran Khan's remarks.



Read more: PM Imran Khan slams French President Macron, says he 'deliberately provoked' Muslims



"183 visitor visas provided to our citizens[have] been found to be rejected by French authorities following the criticism by PM Imran Khan. 118 citizen[s]with proper documents were deported forcefully," the account claimed.

The fake tweet. — Twitter

"We're currently in touch with french authority (sic) to give our citizens temporary stay," it added.

PM Imran Khan slams French President Macron

Last week, PM Imran Khan had slammed Macron over his anti-Islam remarks, criticising him for hurting the sentiments of millions of Muslims around the world.

Read more: French President Macron seeks to calm tensions with Muslim community

Protests have broken out in several cities across the world after Macron accused Muslims of separatism and vowed not to give up cartoons depicting the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

His comments came in response to the beheading of a teacher, Samuel Paty, a 47-year-old teacher, who was attacked on his way home from the junior high school where he taught in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, 40 kilometres northwest of Paris.

The teacher had shown to his students cartoons disrespecting Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), according to media reports.

"It is unfortunate that he has chosen to encourage Islamophobia by attacking Islam rather than the terrorists who carry out violence, be it Muslims, White Supremacists or Nazi ideologists. Sadly, President Macron has chosen to deliberately provoke Muslims, including his own citizens, through encouraging the display of blasphemous cartoons targeting Islam and our Prophet (PBUH)," the premier wrote on Twitter.