'No one above the state', says Shibli Faraz as PDM's anti-govt campaign gains pace

Information minister Shibli Faraz addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on October 25, 2020. — PID 

Information minister Shibli Faraz on Sunday declared that "no one is above the state", as the Pakistan Democratic Movement's anti-government campaign gained momentum with a third show of power in Quetta.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said that the government would not allow anyone to save their "looted assets" under the guise of a struggle for democracy.

"PDM's stance mirrors that of Pakistan's enemies," he said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan's policy is to rid the country of corrupt elements.

PDM jalsa: In Quetta mass contact rally, Opposition leaders say 'sun about to set' on PTI govt

"Imran Khan will not spare the ones who looted the country," he said.

The minister said that in the past, institutions were used for personal reasons and that the incumbent government was headed in the right direction. "We will strengthen the institutions."

Speaking about PDM's rally in Balochistan's capital, he said that "thugs" have set their camp in Quetta today.

Slamming the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Faraz said that a person, who has been declared an absconder by the court, addressed the rally.

India celebrating allegations against PM Imran Khan in PDM 'circus': Murad Saeed

"The person [Nawaz} targeted the Pakistan Army [in his speech]," he said, adding that it is the same army that has sacrificed lives in the war against terrorism.

Everything was fine when they were in power, however, after leaving office, they have shifted the blame on the institutions, he said.

"PDM's agenda is similar to that of India and Israel," the minister said.

Lashing out at PPP, he questioned its performance in Sindh. "What have you done in Sindh? The Opposition is responsible for the country's current condition."

Read more: Fayyaz Chohan predicts PDM heading towards 'hattrick of failures' today

You have a "tainted past", and you can't get rid of it, he added.

Condemning the call from the PDM platform for an "azaad (free) Balochistan", he said that the government would take action against Nawaz Sharif and others.

"It would have been better had the PDM discussed the blasphemous French cartoons," he said, lamenting that the Opposition had not shed "enough" light on the matter.

Condemning the act that took place in France, he reminded the people that Prime Minister Imran Khan had spoken about the glory of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at the United Nations.


PM Imran Khan asks Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to ban Islamophobic content on platform

MDCAT 2020: Bilawal slams PMC for making 'abrupt changes' in syllabus

Pakistan condemns 'systematic Islamophobic campaign' after resurgence of blasphemous caricatures

Quetta blast leaves three dead, seven injured

All you need to know about Lahore's Orange Line Metro Train project

India celebrating allegations against PM Imran Khan in PDM 'circus': Murad Saeed

PM Imran Khan slams French President Macron, says he 'deliberately provoked' Muslims

Punjab CM Buzdar inaugurates Lahore Orange Line Train project

Fayyaz Chohan predicts PDM heading towards 'hattrick of failures' today

Faisalabad: 15 men allegedly gang raped teenage sisters for 6 days

KP proposes new education, medical policy for transgender community

PMC says MDCAT exam essential for ensuring level-playing field for students across Pakistan

