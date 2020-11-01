Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 01 2020
Here's why Megan Fox wouldn't want to offend Eminem

Sunday Nov 01, 2020

Eminem  fans are sharing a clip of Megan Fox  2012 interview in which she had expressed her views about the rapper.

The interview was conducted after the actress starred in the music video of Eminem's "Love the Way You Lie".

Asked about her experience working with Marshall Mathers, Megan Fox said: "I've talked to him on the phone and you know, I've never been starstruck, but, I've never been so sweaty talking to someone in my life. I was so nervous talking to him, 'cause I feel that if you make one wrong move with him, you get featured on his next album . "

While Em's fan love the way Megan praised their favorite singer, they want Machine Gun Kelly to respect the " I am not afraid" rapper the way his girlfriend does.

