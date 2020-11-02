Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Nov 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Megan Fox rebukes ex Brian Austin Green for making her look like an absent mother

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 02, 2020

Hollywood star Megan Fox has given an earful to her ex-husband Brian Austin Green following their split.

The Transformers actor, 34, called out Green after he shared a photo of their son Journey River on Halloween on Instagram and wished his fans and followers on the spooky holiday.

Reacting to the Instagram post, Fox commented on Brian's post and said: "Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in."

"I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture [sic] via Instagram," she went on to say.

"You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time," she continued.

"Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?" she added.

View this post on Instagram

Hope you all had a happy Halloween!!!

A post shared by Brian Austin Green (@brianaustingreen) on

Not long after her comment, Green took down the photo and posted another one with their three-year-old son cropped out.

Green and Fox are parents to three sons, Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, Journey, 3. 

