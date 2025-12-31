Travis Kelce plays coy about Taylor Swift's special present

Taylor Swift gave fiancé Travis Kelce 'best' Christmas gift that he cannot 'say'

Travis Kelce got the best Christmas present from his wife-to-be, Taylor Swift, but he vowed to keep it a secret and therefore did not reveal.

The 36-year-old star athlete teased the gift in his new New Heights podcast episode with brother Jason Kelce but noted that it could give away “things that we're trying to keep in house, so not gonna say it.”

Not only the Opalite hitmaker, but her brother, Austin Swift, also got Travis “a great gift,” but the Kansas City Chiefs tight end kept that under wraps, too.

Jason also admitted that “the Swifts are good gift givers,” to which his brother added, “They are great gift givers.”

The newly engaged couple hosted their annual Christmas party this year and invited both of their families together, as insiders previously revealed.

As for Travis, this year he knew just what to get for the Grammy winner, and it became her “favourite” as he got her a bread slicer, he revealed in a previous episode.

“[I bought it] because she's been throwing together so much f------ sourdough,” the NFL star joked about Taylor’s infamous bread-making obsession.

The secret gift might be an inside joke between the couple, or it might be a hint to their wedding planning as they plan to tie the knot next summer, and they have been highly secretive about the details.