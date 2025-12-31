Teyana Taylor, Aaron Pierre's breakup confirmed after rumours: Report

Taylor, 35, and Pierre, 31, go their separate ways before the year's end

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre started 2025 with a budding romance, but they won’t be ending the year together.

After less than a year together, the pair have quietly gone their separate ways, according to a report by Page Six published December 30. Sources confirmed their breakup after years of speculation, though the reason for the split remains unclear. According to insiders, the pair have simply moved on.

The couple first sparked dating rumours in February after appearing at the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in Los Angeles. Their relationship quickly picked up steam. Pierre, 31, appeared alongside Taylor, 35, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and later featured in the trailer for her 2025 album Escape Room, where the two shared a steamy kiss.

By June, Taylor made things Instagram official with a heartfelt birthday tribute to Pierre. They soon attended the BET Awards together, where Taylor told Complex of her then-partner, “He’s very gentle … It allows me to feel warm and to feel safe and not be in survival mode.”

Pierre was equally vocal in his support, calling Taylor “really one of one” during a panel tied to her album launch. The pair even coordinated outfits during promotional appearances.

As recently as November, Taylor referred to Pierre as “my apple pie” in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, adding, “we are each other’s safe space.” Still, she remained cautious about putting a label on things, saying, “If that’s something that I decide to say, then it’s going to be something that we say together.”

The timing of their breakup is notable. Taylor is heading into awards season with a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress for One Battle After Another, while Pierre is lining up major projects, including the upcoming Star Wars film Starfighter opposite Ryan Gosling and DC Studios’ HBO series Lanterns.