Walton Goggins praises Macaulay Culkin's 'uniquely suited' role in 'Fallout' season 2

Macaulay Culkin stars as Lacerta Legate in 'Fallout' season 2

Walton Goggins has nothing but admiration for his new Fallout co-star, Macaulay Culkin.

Speaking about Culkin’s surprise debut in season 2 of the Prime Video series, Goggins revealed that he was caught off guard by the casting.

But he quickly realized how perfectly the Home Alone actor fit into the apocalyptic world.

"I didn't know about him because they don't tell me a lot of things," Goggins admitted in a recent interview with People.

"Justin [Theroux] I knew about, obviously, and Jon [Gries] and a few other people, but Macaulay I didn't know about," Goggins admitted, recalling how the news of Culkin’s involvement came as a surprise.

“When they told me, I just lit up because I think the world of him. We had such a great time on Righteous Gemstones and we became friends after that.”

For Goggins, Culkin’s casting was more than just a reunion with a former co-star.

“The way he fits into this world is so specific and he is so uniquely suited for it,” he said, emphasizing how Culkin’s thoughtful approach to the role elevated the performance.

Showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet echoed the sentiment, praising Culkin’s creative vision for the character.

“He had this very particular read on the kind of character that he wanted to play within the Legion and I think he really brought that to the screen,” she explained.

For the unversed, new episodes of Fallout season 2 debut Wednesdays on Prime Video until the finale on February 4, 2026