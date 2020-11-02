A peak at Kashmala Tariq's stunning bridal looks

Kashmala looked glamorous at her wedding, as she wore an embroidered bridal dress with jewelry. Photo: Geo.tv/File

Former lawmaker Kashmala Tariq tied the knot with businessman Waqas Khan over the weekend.

The wedding festivities were held at a local hotel in Islamabad and attended by prominent personalities. The groom, Khan owns the Best Western Hotel in the federal capital.

The politicians is currently Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces. She previously served as a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from 2002 to 2013.

The bride adorned a dreamy white look on her Nikkah with minimum accessories.

For the main event, the bride wore a gorgeous traditional red ensemble with classic gold jewelry.

In another event, Kashmala wore a serene gold lehenga paired with a long shirt and a diamond set.



