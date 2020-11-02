Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Nov 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Are Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dating? Akshay Kumar drops a hint

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 02, 2020

Are Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dating? Akshay Kumar drops a hint

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Adavni have been spending time promoting their upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb as it nears its release.

The costars also recently made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show where amid the gossip and laughter, host Kapil Sharma asked Kiara Advani if she is dating anybody.

Akshay passed a sheepish smile to Kiara Advani who fumbled upon the question. Right after laughing with Akshay, Kiara explained that she would only talk about her personal life when she gets married. Akshay Kumar laughed even harder at the confession and said, "This answer I want to know."

Kiara explained, "Whenever I talk about my personal life it will be when I'm married."

Upon this inside joke, Kapil Sharma replied, "Let's clap for the guy who will get married to you. We can only send you good wishes for now."

What Akshay said after left the audience, including Kiara, in fits of laughter.

While referring to her rumored ex-boyfriend, Akshay indulged in some wordplay as he said, "Ye badi Siddhanto wali ladki hai (She is a girl who leads by principle)."

Kiara gushed after hearing the remark while the studio blew up in laughter.

Meanwhile, Laxxmi Bomb is all set to release on November 9 on an OTT platform across India.

More From Bollywood:

Real value of Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious Mannat residence in Mumbai

Real value of Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious Mannat residence in Mumbai
Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma summoned by NCB but remains 'untraceable'

Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma summoned by NCB but remains 'untraceable'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira claims her parents' divorce was 'not a bad thing'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira claims her parents' divorce was 'not a bad thing'
Amitabh Bachchan cancels Diwali celebrations this year owing to Rishi Kapoor's death

Amitabh Bachchan cancels Diwali celebrations this year owing to Rishi Kapoor's death
Shah Rukh Khan once stood up against gangster Abu Salem's incessant threats

Shah Rukh Khan once stood up against gangster Abu Salem's incessant threats
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra back together after she returns from 'Matrix 4' shoot

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra back together after she returns from 'Matrix 4' shoot
Kangana Ranaut gets an earful after slamming ‘Mirzapur’ for glorification of criminals

Kangana Ranaut gets an earful after slamming ‘Mirzapur’ for glorification of criminals
Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are now parents to a baby boy

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are now parents to a baby boy
Fatima Sana Shaikh was shunned by producers after 'Thugs of Hindostan' failure

Fatima Sana Shaikh was shunned by producers after 'Thugs of Hindostan' failure
Pregnant Kareena Kapoor steps out in casual outfit with mom Babita in Mumbai

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor steps out in casual outfit with mom Babita in Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana stuns as Ariana Grande on Halloween

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana stuns as Ariana Grande on Halloween
Aishwarya Rai admitted Shah Rukh Khan removed her from several films

Aishwarya Rai admitted Shah Rukh Khan removed her from several films

Latest

view all