Amber Heard recommends Americans read 'On Tyranny'

Amber Heard wants her fans to read "On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century", a book by Timothy Snyder which focuses on the concept of tyranny in the context of the modern US politics.



The 'Aquaman' star recommended the book while commenting on a tweet by the author .

"Here are some principles for the preservation of freedom that I wrote nearly four years ago, when all of this was beginning. I share them again now in admiration of Americans who protest for justice and work for truth," read Timothy's tweet.

Retweeting the author's message, Amber wrote, "Love what u have to say. I feel On Tyranny should be required reading for all Americans."

Reacting to her tweet, most of the people accused her of domestic abuse against former husband Johnny Depp.

Her tweet came a day before a court in London dismissed Depp's case against a British tabloid.

The actor was suing the newspaper for calling him a 'wife-beater'