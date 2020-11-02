Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Nov 02 2020
Queen Elizabeth summons Meghan Marle and Harry to join festivities: report

Monday Nov 02, 2020

Queen Elizabeth has summoned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to join the festivities to ensure "any differences are reconciled", according to a report in Express UK

The report said the monarch is hoping to reunite her family with a therapy session when they all get together for the Christmas holidays.

It said  the Queen's plan could be affected by the new coronavirus lockdown restrictions that will last until next month.

Meanwhile, quoting an insider, Australian magazine New idea wrote, “The Queen doesn’t trust that the Sussexes, Cambridges and Prince Charles will ever be able to sort out their differences on their own, so it’s time for professional help.”

On the other hand, rumors are doing the round on social media that Meghan requested for a delay to the trial of her case against a tabloid to avoid the family reunion.

The Duke and Duchess of the Sussex were expected to return to the UK this year ahead of January 11 hearing in the court.

With the case hearing adjourned , uncertainty surrounds the return of the royal couple who stepped down from their roles earlier this year.

