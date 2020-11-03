'Brilliance of an empowered woman': Shoaib Akhtar on female assistant commissioner chairing all-men meeting

Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar (left) and Assistant Commissioner Mirpur Khas Shahida Parveen. — YouTube, Twitter

"Brilliance of an empowered woman," wrote the, now retired, fastest bowler in the world. Shoaib Akhtar showered praises on a woman commissioner chairing a meeting in a room full of men.

"A room full of males, religious clerics, police officers and administrative staff governed by a young girl," said Akhtar in a tweet.

The pacer was reacting to an image of Shahida Parveen, who recently took charge as assistant commissioner in Mirpurkhas, chairing a meeting with room full of men. The photo recently went viral, garnering positive vibes.



Akhtar's tweet has been over 250 times with over 5,400 likes.

Part of the 46 Common Training Programme, this is Shahida's first assignment as a public servant. She is the sister of Zahida Parveen, assistant superintendent of police in Karachi.

