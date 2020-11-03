Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Nov 03 2020
Johnny Depp faces additional financial blows after losing libel case

Tuesday Nov 03, 2020

American actor Johnny Depp has faced massive financial blows after he lost his high-stake libel case against The Sun's publishers on Monday,

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 57, had earlier claimed during the trial that he had lost his $650million film fortune and was drowning in $100million debt.

Now that he has also lost the court case against News Group Newspapers, the actor faced another big blow over the astronomical legal fees that The Guardian had earlier reported was estimated around £5 million.

Had he won the case, Depp could have pocketed £180,000 to £200,000 in damages but will instead have to cover NGN's legal fees as well, making him suffer through huge financial losses.

His personal spending prior to the court case too were one big sum as he had reportedly splashed out on a yatch, private jet, private island and nearly $30,000 a month on wine. 

