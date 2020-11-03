Justin Bieber gears up for a 2020 People’s Choice Award performance

Justin Bieber recently announced his plans to perform on the 2020 People’s choice awards and fans are gushing over the thought.

Not only is Bieber planning to grace the stage with his mesmerizing performance but he is also up for a total of seven awards, and has already been dubbed the most-nominated artist of the year, a title previously held by Lady Gaga.

Other awards the Lonely singer is up for include, Male Artist of 2020, Collaboration of 2020, Song of 2020 (Intention), Album of 2020 (Changes), Music Video of 2020 (Holy).

Bieber’s 2020 calendar was filled to the brim from the get go. Changes alone racked up over 1 million in the first week and debuted as number one on the U.S charts.

Other endeavors the singer dipped into include the debut of Justin’s 30-minute YouTube documentary titled Justin Bieber: Next Chapter.





