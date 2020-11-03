Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp lawyers looking to appeal 'perverse' ruling in 'wife beater' case

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 03, 2020

American actor Johnny Depp's lawyers on Monday claimed that he would appeal against a UK libel ruling that upheld a tabloid newspaper article that branded him a wife-beater.

Law firm Schillings said the judgment was "as perverse as it is bewildering", arguing a "mountain of counter-evidence" was disregarded that "completely undermined" the claims.

"The judgment is so flawed that it would be ridiculous for Mr Depp not to appeal this decision," said Schillings partner Jenny Afia.

The team further insisted that the ruling had been 'one-sided.'

“Most troubling is the Judge’s reliance on the testimony of Amber Heard, and corresponding disregard of the mountain of counter-evidence from police officers, medical practitioners, her own former assistant, other unchallenged witnesses and an array of documentary evidence which completely undermined the allegations, point by point,” said Afia who added that, “All of this was overlooked."

“We hope that in contrast to this case, the ongoing libel proceedings in America are equitable, with both parties providing full disclosure rather than one side strategically cherry-picking what evidence can and cannot be relied upon,” she added.

Earlier, the Aquaman actor's response to her ex's defeat was disclosed by Metro on Tuesday as the publication revealed her US counsel's statement following the ruling.

"For those of us present for the London High Court trial, this decision and Judgment are not a surprise," said Elaine Charlson, US counsel for Heard.

"Very soon, we will be presenting even more voluminous evidence in the US. We are committed to obtaining Justice for Amber Heard in the US court and defending Ms. Heard’s Right to Free Speech," she added.

On Monday, High Court Judge Andrew Nicol dismissed the 57-year-old's claim saying the newspaper group's article had been proven to be "substantially true", adding "the claimant has not succeeded in his action for libel".

More From Entertainment:

Katy Perry dons a giant voting sticker encouraging people to vote

Katy Perry dons a giant voting sticker encouraging people to vote
Queen Elizabeth upset at 'The Crown' creators over 'unfair' portrayal of Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth upset at 'The Crown' creators over 'unfair' portrayal of Prince Philip
Justin Bieber gears up for a 2020 People’s Choice Award performance

Justin Bieber gears up for a 2020 People’s Choice Award performance
Johnny Depp faces additional financial blows after losing libel case

Johnny Depp faces additional financial blows after losing libel case

Prince Charles to face a new challenge from Australia when he becomes king

Prince Charles to face a new challenge from Australia when he becomes king
Jemima Khan's romantic comedy to go on floors next month

Jemima Khan's romantic comedy to go on floors next month
Queen Elizabeth's image was unscathed after voting remarks unlike Harry, Meghan

Queen Elizabeth's image was unscathed after voting remarks unlike Harry, Meghan

Beyoncé touches on her unique parenting strategies: ‘I check in with my kids’

Beyoncé touches on her unique parenting strategies: ‘I check in with my kids’
Lady Gaga urges voters to 'fight for what they believe in' during Biden rally

Lady Gaga urges voters to 'fight for what they believe in' during Biden rally

Chrissy Teigen opts for a tattoo in tribute to late baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen opts for a tattoo in tribute to late baby Jack
Trump 'laughed out loud' over Meghan Markle, Prince Harry jibe, says Piers Morgan

Trump 'laughed out loud' over Meghan Markle, Prince Harry jibe, says Piers Morgan
Mark Ruffalo in awe of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's 'strongest Avenger'

Mark Ruffalo in awe of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's 'strongest Avenger'

Latest

view all