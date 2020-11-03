Johnny Depp lawyers looking to appeal 'perverse' ruling in 'wife beater' case

American actor Johnny Depp's lawyers on Monday claimed that he would appeal against a UK libel ruling that upheld a tabloid newspaper article that branded him a wife-beater.

Law firm Schillings said the judgment was "as perverse as it is bewildering", arguing a "mountain of counter-evidence" was disregarded that "completely undermined" the claims.

"The judgment is so flawed that it would be ridiculous for Mr Depp not to appeal this decision," said Schillings partner Jenny Afia.

The team further insisted that the ruling had been 'one-sided.'

“Most troubling is the Judge’s reliance on the testimony of Amber Heard, and corresponding disregard of the mountain of counter-evidence from police officers, medical practitioners, her own former assistant, other unchallenged witnesses and an array of documentary evidence which completely undermined the allegations, point by point,” said Afia who added that, “All of this was overlooked."

“We hope that in contrast to this case, the ongoing libel proceedings in America are equitable, with both parties providing full disclosure rather than one side strategically cherry-picking what evidence can and cannot be relied upon,” she added.

Earlier, the Aquaman actor's response to her ex's defeat was disclosed by Metro on Tuesday as the publication revealed her US counsel's statement following the ruling.

"For those of us present for the London High Court trial, this decision and Judgment are not a surprise," said Elaine Charlson, US counsel for Heard.

"Very soon, we will be presenting even more voluminous evidence in the US. We are committed to obtaining Justice for Amber Heard in the US court and defending Ms. Heard’s Right to Free Speech," she added.

On Monday, High Court Judge Andrew Nicol dismissed the 57-year-old's claim saying the newspaper group's article had been proven to be "substantially true", adding "the claimant has not succeeded in his action for libel".