pakistan
Tuesday Nov 03 2020
Terrorists firing from across Afghan border martyr FC soldier

Tuesday Nov 03, 2020

A soldier can be seen holding a gun. — Reuters/Files

A Frontier Corps soldier was martyred on Tuesday after terrorists fired from across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Manzaikai sector in Zhob, Balochistan.

In the ambush, FC soldier Naik Fakhr Abbas, 22, was martyred, while two soldiers got injured, the statement said.

Read more: Six Pak Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED attack

Pakistan has consistently been raising the issue with Afghan authorities for effective border management on their side of the border to check cross-border terrorist incidents, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement

