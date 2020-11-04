John Oliver celebrates his civic first after casting ballot for the first time in US

John Oliver told Steven Colbert on the Late Show that the experience was 'amazing'

British talk show John Oliver voted for the first time in the US presidential election and was overjoyed to say the least.

After the host of The Last Week Tonight became a US citizen, this marks the first time that he exercised his democratic right by casting his ballot.

Describing the monumental moment of his civic first, Oliver told Steven Colbert on the Late Show that the experience was “amazing.”

"It was honestly, it was amazing. Putting [the candidates] aside, as an immigrant who had just got his citizenship in December of last year, I was waiting for that to feel real—when you worry about your immigration status all the time and even getting your passport still doesn't feel real because you haven't tested it against a system,” he said.

"I had thought this will feel real when I leave America and I come back and I'm treated differently by the system," he went on to say.

"Standing in line I thought maybe this will be it and I didn't feel it. Giving them my name and getting the ballot, I didn't feel it. Scanning it into the machine and the machine saying 'Your vote has been counted,' I nearly burst into tears."

“That is the truth. My eyes got misty,” said Oliver, adding that, "I thought, 'I don't know if I can cry in a voting station.’”