Wayne Lineker speaks out after rehab battle left him 'terrified'

Wayne Lineker shared a deeply frightening chapter of his life after revealing that he almost died after a serious battle with pneumonia.

The Ibiza club owner said he was “close to death twice” after falling critically ill just months after giving up alcohol.

Wayne quit drinking earlier this year after years in the party industry, hoping that sobriety would finally improve his health.

Instead, his body struggled to cope up and after spending time in rehab, Wayne travelled to Dubai for rest, but soon picked up a dangerous infection.

When he returned home, his condition got worse in no time and left him in unbearable pain.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Wayne shared, “I’ve gone through a lot this year, starting with my journey with alcohol. Enough was enough for me.”

He admitted that years of daily drinking drained his energy and pushed him into a harmful cycle.

Wayne also recalled a painful family moment when his son told him that he could no longer pick up his granddaughters from school because of concerns over his health.

However, the shocking illness reached a terrifying peak when Wayne woke up unable to move and he crawl in his room to reach his phone and call for help.

Later, he rushed to the hospital, where doctors later diagnosed him with chronic pneumonia.