BTS star Jung Kook unsettled after disturbing fan encounter

BTS icon Jung Kook was left shaken after a fan was arrested for repeatedly turning up at his home in Seoul.

Police confirmed that a Brazilian woman in her thirties was arrested last Sunday after showing up outside the singer’s residence in the Yongsan District.

Authorities said that she arrived around 2:50 pm and caused major disturbance by throwing mail at the front of the property.

Officers revealed that she also visited the same location twice last month.

However, the woman was taken into custody at the scene for breaking South Korea’s anti stalking law.

Jung Kook later asked for a no contact order to protect his privacy, as police said that the investigation was ongoing to fully understand her actions.

This was not the first time the singer faced such a horrible situation, as back in June last year, another woman was arrested after trying to break into his home.

She reportedly travelled from China hoping to see him after his military discharge. Moreover, a separate fan was also got caught later in the year for trying to access the property.

After one of the break in attempts, Jung Kook spoke directly to fans during a live video, saying: “I had to make it clear – being supportive is one thing, but what’s wrong is wrong.”

He added a firm warning, saying, “If you come, I’ll lock you in. Everything is recorded as evidence, and you’ll be dragged away.”