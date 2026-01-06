'KPop Demon Hunters' star Ji-young Yoo reveals 'crazy' fan interaction

'KPop Demon Hunters' released on Netflix on June 20, 2025

KPop: Demon Hunters star Ji-young Yoo shared one of her wildest fan encounters at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

The Denver-born actress, who voices Zoey, the bubbly rapper in Netflix’s hit animated film, told E! News that even a medical emergency didn’t stop fans from approaching her.

"I would say the weirdest place I've been asked for a signature is in the hospital," Yoo recalled.

"I hurt my back," she explained. "I'm totally fine."

Since its release, KPop: Demon Hunters has become a runaway success.

Yoo and her co-stars Arden Cho (Rumi) and May Young (Mira) also admitted the whirlwind of attention has been overwhelming but exciting.

Cho noted, “I don’t think anybody was prepared for how busy we’d get.”

With a possible sequel already in the works, she even joked about a dream collaboration with BTS given their comeback.

The film earned Critics Choice nominations for Best Animated Feature alongside Arco, Elio, In Your Dreams, Little Amélie or the Character of Rain and Zootopia 2 and Best Song for Golden.

While KPop: Demon Hunters wasn’t among the evening’s top winners, Yoo’s presence highlighted the Critics Choice Awards’ expanding global reach.

The ceremony, hosted by Chelsea Handler, honoured films like One Battle After Another and performances by Timothée Chalamet (Wonka) and Jessie Buckley (Hamnet).