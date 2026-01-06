 
Who was Béla Tarr and how cinema lost a legend?

Béla Tarr passes away at the age of 70 after suffering from long-time illness

Geo News Digital Desk
January 06, 2026

Béla Tarr, the famous Hungarian filmmaker known for his dark and unforgettable films, left the world at the age of 70.

The late icon’s family confirmed that he passed away on Tuesday after a long illness and asked for privacy during this sad time.

Tarr was remembered by audiences and respected by filmmakers all over the world for his bold and unique storytelling.

He was best known for films like Damnation and the seven-hour long masterpiece Sátántangó, which showed the struggles of a small Hungarian village after the fall of communism.

Béla Tarr directed seven-hour long masterpiece Sátántangó
Born in Pécs, Hungary in 1955, the late star began making films as a teenager, as his early works included Family Nest and The Turin Horse, gained attention around the world.

Later films such as Werckmeister Harmonies and Visions of Europ earned praise for their powerful storytelling and stunning visuals, leaving a lasting mark on cinema.

After stepping away from filmmaking, the star dedicated his life to teaching young filmmakers, inspiring many to follow their own vision.

For the unversed, Béla is survived by his wife and his longtime collaborator Ágnes Hranitzky, as his shocking death leaves a quiet emptiness in the film world.

