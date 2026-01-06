 
Geo News

Hailey Bieber marks motherhood with special key moment

Fans spot a meaningful new addition to Hailey Bieber’s style

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 06, 2026

Hailey Bieber marks motherhood with special key moment
Hailey Bieber marks motherhood with special key moment

Hailey Bieber shared a sweet new piece of jewellery celebrating her son, Jack Blues Bieber, giving fans a peek into her life as a mom.

The 29-year-old beauty icon posted a few pictures on her Instagram showing a delicate gold anklet with Jack’s name in cursive and a tiny heart charm.

One photo showed the anklet on Jack’s foot, creating a quiet, warm-hearted moment between mother and child.


The post also included a glimpse of Jack’s blond hair, showing how fast he is growing.

However, Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber welcomed their first child in August 2024, and the family recently enjoyed their second Christmas together.

The new anklet joins a collection of meaningful pieces Hailey has shared since becoming a parent.

In December 2024, the fashionista wore a birthstone ring representing herself and Jack.

Hailey openly talked about how motherhood has changed her. She told WSJ Magazine that she likes who she is more now than before having Jack.

Justin’s wife also said that time with her son feels “so precious.” Through her jewellery posts, Hailey gives fans a glimpse of the special bond she shares with her son and the little ways she celebrates him every day.

More From Entertainment

Wayne Lineker speaks out after rehab battle left him 'terrified'
Wayne Lineker speaks out after rehab battle left him 'terrified'
'Adolescence' star reveals what keeps him grounded amid massive fame video
'Adolescence' star reveals what keeps him grounded amid massive fame
Jimmy Kimmel reflects on tough year after show renewal
Jimmy Kimmel reflects on tough year after show renewal
2026 Critics Choice Awards: Amanda Seyfried reacts to Timothée Chalamet speech
2026 Critics Choice Awards: Amanda Seyfried reacts to Timothée Chalamet speech
Bruno Mars sets internet ablaze with four word post
Bruno Mars sets internet ablaze with four word post
Ben Affleck reveals how competitive Matt Damon can be at times video
Ben Affleck reveals how competitive Matt Damon can be at times