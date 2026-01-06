Hailey Bieber marks motherhood with special key moment

Hailey Bieber shared a sweet new piece of jewellery celebrating her son, Jack Blues Bieber, giving fans a peek into her life as a mom.

The 29-year-old beauty icon posted a few pictures on her Instagram showing a delicate gold anklet with Jack’s name in cursive and a tiny heart charm.

One photo showed the anklet on Jack’s foot, creating a quiet, warm-hearted moment between mother and child.





The post also included a glimpse of Jack’s blond hair, showing how fast he is growing.

However, Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber welcomed their first child in August 2024, and the family recently enjoyed their second Christmas together.

The new anklet joins a collection of meaningful pieces Hailey has shared since becoming a parent.

In December 2024, the fashionista wore a birthstone ring representing herself and Jack.

Hailey openly talked about how motherhood has changed her. She told WSJ Magazine that she likes who she is more now than before having Jack.

Justin’s wife also said that time with her son feels “so precious.” Through her jewellery posts, Hailey gives fans a glimpse of the special bond she shares with her son and the little ways she celebrates him every day.