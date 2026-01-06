Taylor Swift breaks personal record as 'Fate of Ophelia' hits new milestone

'Fate of Ophelia' surpasses 'Anti-Hero' on the charts

Taylor Swift has officially outdone herself on the charts.

The pop megastar’s lead single from her latest album Life of a Showgirl, The Fate of Ophelia, has returned to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a ninth week, making it the longest-leading single of her career. The milestone pushes past 2022’s Anti-Hero, which previously held her personal record with eight weeks at the top.

With the latest update, Swift further cements her place among the artists with the most No. 1 hits in Billboard Hot 100 history. The Fate of Ophelia now joins a list of chart-toppers that includes Blank Space, Shake It Off, and Cruel Summer, but it stands apart as her most enduring run yet.

The achievement is even more striking given the song’s unusual chart journey. After slipping during the holiday rush, The Fate of Ophelia roared back to the summit.

Swift’s dominance doesn’t stop at singles. On the albums side, The Life of a Showgirl continues its own historic streak, logging a 12th week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Multiple tracks from the record remain on the charts, underscoring the scope of her current era.

Over on Spotify, however, The Fate of Ophelia has been dethroned by End of the Beginning by Djo, led by Stranger Things star Joe Keery.