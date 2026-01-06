Jeremy Renner recalls snowplow accident in emotional video

Jeremy Renner steps on skiblades first time in three years after the accident

Jeremy Renner has dropped an emotional video reminiscing the deadly snowplow accident he experienced three years ago.

The Marvel actor expressed how blessed he feels as stepped onto the skiblade for the first time in three years.

While recalling the incident, Jeremy opened how happy and lucky he feels for his "rebirth".

Meanwhile he also announced that his hit show Mayor of Kingstown has been renewed for a new season.

In the caption, he wrote, “I find myself in deep gratitude this gorgeous morning. After a rebirth, today announcing a renewal of @mayorofkingstow season 5 …what a blessing …. And it’s all because of the amazing, dedicated fans Thank you.”

In the video, the Hawkeye actor looked contended and a little overwhelmed while taking a moment to take a fresh deep breath amidst the beautiful view.

He said in the clip, “First time back. I have been skiing on this mountain; Mount Rose and I ran into the careflight pilot that took me to the hospital three years ago.”

On 2023 New Year’s Day, Renner was crushed under a 14,000-pound snowplow. He suffered a dozen of broken bones and internal injuries, spending weeks in hospital before starting his recovery journey.