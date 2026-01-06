Chris Hemsworth gets honest about his role in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

Chris Hemsworth has built his career playing heroes like Thor, but his role in George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga got him a warning from colleagues.

During his recent appearance on Jay Shetty's podcast On Purpose, Hemsworth confessed that during the press tours for the film, he kept trying to justify the actions of his character, Dementus, a ruthless biker warlord who terrorizes Anya Taylor-Joy’s Furiosa.

“I’ve been on press tours defending my character and then being tapped on the shoulder like, ‘The guy killed a bunch of people,’” Hemsworth recalled. “And I’d say, ‘Oh yeah, okay, besides that part.’”

“While I was doing other films, I was thinking about that character who began to sort of infect my thoughts daily,” the 42-year-old shed light on his preparation for the role.

His work reached “to the point where I had to kind of try and put it aside because I had to get back to the film I was currently on.”

He further added, “He was a pretty ugly, villainous individual on paper and on screen, as well.” However, “I had to find a way to sort of understand and empathize with his position.”

Hemsworth delved into the psychology of that villain.

"From his point of view, he was the hero…." Liam Hemsworth's brother detailed the thought process of his character.

"Each day was kind of an experiment and a real sort of deep dive into the psyche of this individual and what were the sort of justifications for his actions, which were perceived from one angle as horrific.”

But “from his angle and his position, from where his people were standing, [as] survival of the fittest.”