Kendall Jenner stuns in birthday pictures with Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner's 25th birthday coincided with the US presidential election on Tuesday.

Haily Bieber was among millions of people who sent birthday greetings to the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star on social media.

The wife of Justin Bieber shared multiple throwback pictures with Kendall as she wished the reality TV show star on her birthday.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner cleared the air regarding her daughter Kendall Jenner's Halloween-themed birthday bash.

The Kardashian-Jenner's family matriarch said they took every necessary precaution at the event.

Appearing on Andy Cohen's Monday’s episode of Always Unpredictable, Kris revealed that all the guests were in fact tested for COVID-19 before being allowed to enter the party venue.







