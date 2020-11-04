Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner stuns in birthday pictures with Hailey Bieber

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

Kendall Jenner's 25th birthday coincided with the US presidential election on Tuesday. 

Haily Bieber was among  millions of people who sent birthday greetings to the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star on social media.

The wife of Justin Bieber shared multiple throwback pictures with Kendall as she wished the reality TV show star on her birthday.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner cleared the air regarding her daughter Kendall Jenner's Halloween-themed birthday bash. 

The Kardashian-Jenner's family matriarch said they took every necessary precaution at the event.

Appearing on Andy Cohen's Monday’s episode of Always Unpredictable, Kris revealed that all the guests were in fact tested for COVID-19 before being allowed to enter the party venue.



More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip lacked the energy required to intervene in Megxit: report

Prince Philip lacked the energy required to intervene in Megxit: report
Britney Spears tells worried fans 'I'm fine'

Britney Spears tells worried fans 'I'm fine'
Meghan Markle warned court evidence ‘could change everything’ come January: report

Meghan Markle warned court evidence ‘could change everything’ come January: report
Anti-Trump protesters roar Demi Lovato’s ‘Commander In Chief’ outside White House

Anti-Trump protesters roar Demi Lovato’s ‘Commander In Chief’ outside White House
Ireland Baldwin bashes Trump supporters: ‘you're not a man’

Ireland Baldwin bashes Trump supporters: ‘you're not a man’
John Legend intends to keep kids ‘very involved’ in the government

John Legend intends to keep kids ‘very involved’ in the government
Chrissy Teigen refuses to ‘shower off’ her hug from Kamala Harris

Chrissy Teigen refuses to ‘shower off’ her hug from Kamala Harris
Meghan Markle, Harry asked to leave US if Trump wins election: 'Keep your promise'

Meghan Markle, Harry asked to leave US if Trump wins election: 'Keep your promise'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle defend their 'interference' in US election

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle defend their 'interference' in US election

Megan Fox's outburst at ex Brian Austin Green was a long time coming

Megan Fox's outburst at ex Brian Austin Green was a long time coming
Taylor Swift urges fans to ‘make your vote count’ in last ditch plea effort

Taylor Swift urges fans to ‘make your vote count’ in last ditch plea effort
Cardi B struggles to keep calm as she sees the 'states turning red'

Cardi B struggles to keep calm as she sees the 'states turning red'

Latest

view all