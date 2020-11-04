Can't connect right now! retry
Anti-Trump protesters roar Demi Lovato’s ‘Commander In Chief’ outside White House

Demi Lovato is very pleased with anti-Trump protesters and their direct jibe towards Donald Trump via her song Commander In Chief.

The Grammy award-winning singer shared the news via a news broadcast that was covering the protest live and shared it over on her Insta stories.

The singer captioned the news with words that highlighted her elation over the incident. It read, “This is incredibly powerful…having my song blare outside the White House on the election day is so meaningful and moving to me. This is why we made this song. I hope he heard it.” (sic)

Check it out below:


