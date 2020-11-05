Pakistan's 'Grape!' politician tells a panicky Trump to 'relax' amid US Election 2020

Pakistani politician and a member of the Senate Forum for Policy Research (SFPR), Sehar Kamran (L), poses for a photo and US President Donald Trump (R) pumps his fist during election night in the White House in Washington, US, November 4, 2020. Sehar Kamran/Files & AFP/Mandel Ngan

A Pakistani politician who ended up becoming meme fodder due to her "Grape!" comment from her time in Saudi Arabia has now told Republican President Donald Trump to "relax" as he panics over what may likely be his defeat in the US Election 2020.



Sehar Kamran, a member of the Senate Forum for Policy Research (SFPR), shot to fame when her remarks encouraging students during patriotic events at a Pakistani school in Saudi Arabia went viral. So popular were the memes that even foreigners picked up her appreciative comments and used them in TikTok videos.

However, last night, Trump — who seems to be losing to Democratic nominee Joe Biden — asked a question about mail-in ballots.

"How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction," he wrote on Twitter.



To which, the former lawmaker associated with the PPP told Trump to "relax" because "it happens" during times such as the US Election 2020.

Sehar Kamran's comment was immediately reshared on Twitter and people spoke of how it may have become the best crossover of 2020.

Sehar Kamran has previously trolled Trump as well when Twitter flagged the Republican president's tweet as "disputed" and "misleading".





