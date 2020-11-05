Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Nov 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistan's 'Grape!' politician tells a panicky Trump to 'relax' amid US Election 2020

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

Pakistani politician and a member of the Senate Forum for Policy Research (SFPR), Sehar Kamran (L), poses for a photo and US President Donald Trump (R) pumps his fist during election night in the White House in Washington, US, November 4, 2020. Sehar Kamran/Files & AFP/Mandel Ngan

A Pakistani politician who ended up becoming meme fodder due to her "Grape!" comment from her time in Saudi Arabia has now told Republican President Donald Trump to "relax" as he panics over what may likely be his defeat in the US Election 2020.

Sehar Kamran, a member of the Senate Forum for Policy Research (SFPR), shot to fame when her remarks encouraging students during patriotic events at a Pakistani school in Saudi Arabia went viral. So popular were the memes that even foreigners picked up her appreciative comments and used them in TikTok videos.

However, last night, Trump — who seems to be losing to Democratic nominee Joe Biden — asked a question about mail-in ballots.

"How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction," he wrote on Twitter.

To which, the former lawmaker associated with the PPP told Trump to "relax" because "it happens" during times such as the US Election 2020.

Sehar Kamran's comment was immediately reshared on Twitter and people spoke of how it may have become the best crossover of 2020. 

Sehar Kamran has previously trolled Trump as well when Twitter flagged the Republican president's tweet as "disputed" and "misleading".


More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Hassan Abdal Railway Station

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Hassan Abdal Railway Station
Shahzad Qasim quits as special assistant to PM Imran Khan

Shahzad Qasim quits as special assistant to PM Imran Khan
After two months: Active COVID-19 cases surge past 16,000 in Pakistan

After two months: Active COVID-19 cases surge past 16,000 in Pakistan
‘Poor man’ in Karachi asks court to allow usage of ‘chars’ in ‘public interest’

‘Poor man’ in Karachi asks court to allow usage of ‘chars’ in ‘public interest’
ATC convicts 3 JuD leaders in terror financing cases

ATC convicts 3 JuD leaders in terror financing cases
PTI leader Jahangir Tareen arrives in Pakistan after seven months

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen arrives in Pakistan after seven months
Reko Diq: After 30 years, NAB files reference against Balochistan govt officials

Reko Diq: After 30 years, NAB files reference against Balochistan govt officials
Punjab govt to give Sehat Insaf Card to govt employees, students and journalists

Punjab govt to give Sehat Insaf Card to govt employees, students and journalists

Pakistan rejects India’s ‘malicious’ propaganda against Kartarpur Corridor

Pakistan rejects India’s ‘malicious’ propaganda against Kartarpur Corridor
Lahore actress murdered by son for 'honour', say police

Lahore actress murdered by son for 'honour', say police
Pakistan confirms it refused landing permission for flight carrying deportees from UK

Pakistan confirms it refused landing permission for flight carrying deportees from UK
Sindh records highest coronavirus deaths, infections after three months

Sindh records highest coronavirus deaths, infections after three months

Latest

view all