Thursday Nov 05 2020
Sindh records highest coronavirus deaths, infections after three months

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

Students wearing facemasks stand in queue as they wait to enter their school in Karachi on September 15, 2020 after the educational institutes were reopened nearly six months after the spread of the Covid-19. — AFP/Files

Sindh on Thursday recorded 17 deaths from coronavirus and 556 new infections — the highest since end-July — bumping the death toll up to 2,664 and infections toll to 148,343.

The development comes after Sindh's spokesperson Murtaza Wahab had urged citizens to implement coronavirus safety measures as the province's positivity ratio surged to 6.6%.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, in a statement, said the province's death rate stands at 1.8%.

Out of the 148,343 cases, 139,866 have recovered, the chief minister said, adding that it translates into a 95% recovery ratio.

Shah said that 5,813 patients were under treatment of which 5,534 are at home and in self-isolation, four at isolation centres, and 275 at different hospitals.

He noted that the condition of 201 patients was critical, and among them 30 had been shifted to ventilators.

Meanwhile, of the 556 new infections, the major chunk, 416, was reported in Karachi.

The chief minister said that 170 cases had been recorded in East, 163 in South, 43 in Central, 17 in Korangi, 15 in Malir, and eight in West district.

Hyderabad recorded 20 cases, Kambar and Shaheed Benazirabad 12 each, Jamshoro 11, Tando Mohammad Khan and Thatta eight each, Sanghar seven, Mirpurkhas six, Badin four, Sukkur, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot five each, Ghotki and Shikarpur three each, Dadu, Jacobabad and Khairpur two each, Larkana, Matiari, Naushehroferoze and Sujawal one each.

The chief minister reiterated the importance of exercising precautions as the virus spreads at a faster pace.

