Punjab govt to give Sehat Insaf Card to govt employees, students and journalists

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to provide the Insaf Sehat Card facility to journalists, government employees, madressah students, teachers and others as well.

This was said by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government rolled out the Sehat Card that will facilitate an estimated seven million people in Swat, Malakand, Dir, and Chitral from Sunday.

The program aims to provide Rs1mn insurance to every family in the province by January 2021.

In a tweet, KP Finance and Health Minister Taimur Jhagra announced that by January 31, every domicile holder in the province will be covered under the scheme. He also said Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the program in Swat on November 6.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the PTI-led government will ensure every citizen in Punjab is also provided the Insaf Sehat card.

