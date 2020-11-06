Reko Diq: After 30 years, NAB files reference against Balochistan govt officials

The hills near the proposed site of the Reko Diq copper mine in Pakistan's province of Baluchistan are seen in this undated 2010 photo. PHOTO: REUTERS

ISLAMABAD: After 30 years of scrutiny, a corruption reference pertaining to Reko Diq project has been filed against 26 government officials in Balochistan for causing loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer, The News reported.

The reference, filed by provincial National Accountability Bureau (NAB) with the approval of its chairman, levels accusations including abuse of power, violation of rules and costing national exchequer billions of rupees for personal interests.

The anti-graft watchdog claims Balochistan Development Authority gave illegal benefits to Australian company Broken Hill Proprietary to strengthen 1993 Chagai Hill Exploration agreement. It also said mining rules were amended to strengthen the agreement.

The BDA is accused of repeatedly entering into sub-agreements and introducing new company called Tethyan Copper Company (TCC). NAB says serious irregularities were committed by revenue department officials in the allotment of land and other matters.

The News reported that the accused confessed taking financial benefits. The records and statements of witnesses revealed that the TCC operatives were involved in bribing government employees to gain illegal benefits.

In the span of 30 years, NAB scrutinized various government departments and repeatedly summoned overseas suspects for questioning.

The accountability court in Quetta has issued notices to the accused persons.