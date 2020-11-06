Miley Cyrus refuses to ‘cry too long’ over traumas: ‘I heal with movement'

Miley Cyrus’s comments about healing have rubbed people the wrong way and many netizens even find it to be downright offensive, simply because the singer feels she heals better "through movement.”

Miley touched upon her inner demons and past traumas during an interview on the Scandinavian talk show Skavlan, and was even quoted saying, "I think my feelings change really drastically all the time. Because every experience we have at every second changes the way that you perceive your life."

When the show’s host Fred Skavlan asked the singer, “Would you say that you are becoming more emotional or less emotional as you grow older?" she admitted that it all depends on who she is having that conversation with.

After all, “If you ask dudes I've broken up with they'll say less, but I think more. I would say that there's a stigma of coldness for a woman who actually, really moves on."



The singer also addressed her personal traumas during her interview and revealed how "I've gone through a lot of trauma and loss in the last couple years: I had a house fire in Malibu where I lost my house and went through a divorce recently, my grandma super close with, I lost.”

"In a way, I didn't spend too much time crying over it and it wasn't because I was cold or trying to avoid feeling something but it was just because I wasn't going to change it. I tried to just continue to be active in what I can control, otherwise you just start feeling like you're trapped."

As a result of everything that happened over the last couple of years, Miley ended up learning that "I heal through movement. I heal through traveling and meeting new people. As you lose one person, another person comes into your life."