Dua Lipa fears women need to ‘work harder’ to be ‘taken seriously’

The intricate nature of Hollywood’s glass ceiling is no secret and just recently Dua Lipa revealed how female artists are forced to work harder if they ever hope to “hold down” their position in this sphere.

Dua shed light on these thoughts during her interview with Attitude magazine for their December edition, and was even quoted saying, “That’s just being a woman in the industry. A lot of people see it, particularly in pop music, that you’re manufactured or whatever, so you have this underlying pressure or anxiety to constantly prove to people, especially when you write your own lyrics.”

The singer also touched upon her self-titled debut days and admitted that she always felt like she “needed to prove” that she "was not just going to sit there in the room and wait for somebody to write a song for me." At the end of the day, "You have to work a little bit harder to be taken seriously.”

During the course of the interview, Dua also touched upon an instance where she stood up to a director that wanted to put her in a skirt during one of her music video shoots.

“You’re on a music video," Dua explained. there "the director goes, ‘I definitely think you need to wear a skirt’ – because someone wants to see, you know, 'UK’s pop star in a cute outfit,'" she said. "I’m like, ‘Well, I’m going to wear trousers because it’s [expletive] freezing.' I know how to stand my ground and hold it down."

“We’re so used to pushing it away and saying something just to turn it off and be, like, 'this isn’t a big deal'. I’ve always been someone to check straight away. If someone’s saying something" I don’t agree with. "I say ‘I’m not going to do that, I’m going to do this.’"

“To be able to use my platform to spread awareness, show support, talk about it, to make people feel seen, heard and safe, communicate with charities and try to do my part as much as I can… I see that as my duty.”

“It’s entirely a right to be able to love who you want" Dua concluded by saying, "We’re all human and we deserve it. It’s something I feel very connected to and will continue to fight for.”