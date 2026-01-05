‘Paradise’ star Krys makes special announcement at Critics Choice Awards

Paradise star Krys Marshall took the awards season as the perfect opportunity to share a delightful news.

On Sunday, January 4, the actress, who played Special Agent Nicole Robinson in Hulu’s political thriller, announced her second pregnancy by debuting the baby bump.

The 36-year-old actress graced the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards carpet in a stunning cream white and beige body fitted dress, which puts her growing belly on display.

She was in attendance to support her popular series and co-star Sterling K Brown as the show was up for Best Drama Series, while Sterling was up for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Shortly after bedazzling the attendees at the major awards ceremony, Marshall took to her Instagram account to share the news with her followers as well.

“A big night with my little guy,” she captioned the post, which included snapshots from her first public appearance of the year on Sunday, January 4.

The For All Mankind actress, who is expecting her second child with husband Ted Dolan, also shares an almost two-year-old son with the real estate developer.

The couple first became parents in March 2023, after tying the knot on September 18, 2017, with the wedding ceremony taking place in Mykonos, Greece.