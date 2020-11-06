KP govt decides to impose coronavirus smart lockdown in Peshawar

The street wears a deserted look as shops and businesses can be seen closed during a lockdown. Photo: file

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to impose a smart lockdown in Peshawar that will go into effect tomorrow, as coronavirus cases across the country surge.



A notification from the deputy commissioner Peshawar's office ordered the "controlled entry and exit" of the localities in Peshawar listed below:

1. Street No. 15.A, Defence Officers Colony, Khyber Road, Peshawar Cantt



2. Street No. 13, Gul Bahar No. 02, lshrat Cinema Road



3. Street No. 2, Mohallah Khan Bahadar, Durran Pur, Ring Road



4. House No 17, Fort Road, Peshawar Cantt



5. House No. 48 C, Sahib Zada Road, University Town



6. Adjacent Houses on Left, Right 8, including House No. 87, Street No. 4, Sector, H2, Phase-VD, Hayatabad



7. Adjacent Houses on Left, Right & Including House No. 11S, Street No. 10, Sector G-1, Phase-It, Hayatabad



The notification made it clear that the lockdown will be effective from November 7, 04:00 pm till further orders by the competent authority.



Authorities have banned any person from entering or exiting these localities except for those selling essential commodities and prohibited all gatherings within the specified localities as well.



"All shops other than those of essential services (pharmacies, general stores, food supplies, tandoors, drinking water supplies, emergency etc.) shall remain closed within these localities. Congregation in mosques shall be restricted to five persons," stated the notification.

The district health office has been tasked to ensure health services to people in the localities under lockdown.



