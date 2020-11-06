Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Nov 06 2020
Shahid Afridi's love for his daughters gives us all the feels

Friday Nov 06, 2020

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi pictured with his daughter Arwa. — Photo courtesy @SAfridiOfficial

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi on Friday shared a heartfelt note of appreciation for his daughters on Twitter, saying he considers them "the most wonderful gift of Allah" in his life.

"Didn't get to spend much time with my other daughters especially when they were growing up; feel blessed that now I have the time to see Arwa grow," he wrote, along with photos of his youngest daughter.

"May Allah bless her and protect her as well as children all around," the former cricket all-rounder added.

Afridi is a father to five daughters, all of whom he seems to love dearly, as is evidenced by his frequent posts of them on social media.

Arwa, the latest addition to the family, was born in February this year. The other daughters all have names beginning with an 'A' — Aqsa, Ansha, Ajwa, and Asmara — and was revealed following Afridi's invitation to fans to suggest the new baby's name.


