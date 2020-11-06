Can't connect right now! retry
Jennifer Aniston responds to Chelsea Handler's humorous post

Chelsea Handler's humorous post for Covid precautions seems to have drawn the attention of Jennifer Aniston too who couldn't hold back to the comedian's witty post.

Aniston took no time to praise Handler's swimsuit-clad snap which the host shared on her Instagram to motivate fans in a hilarious way.

The 45-year-old talk show host, in the photo, is seen seating on the sunny beach in a tiny bodysuit. She also wore face mask and a motorcycle helmet.

The charming star captioned the sizzling picture: 'Safety first', referencing the ongoing pandemic.

Aniston pushed the 'like' button to admire Chelsea's witty post. The comedian's four million followers seemed to love it too, commenting on how funny it was.

