CJP Ahmed advises Bar associations against creating divisions among judges

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed took exception to remarks made by the president of Sindh High Court Bar Association, creating an impression that some judges authour bold judgments while others do not, The News reported.

"Such impressions should not be created - rather it is a contempt of the Supreme Court," observed the top judge.

The top judge attended the bar association's annual dinner as chief guest but expressed displeasure over its president's comments on the apex court judges' note in Justice Qazi Faez Isa verdict.

Justice Ahmed observed that all judgments authoured by the judges are in fact Supreme Court's judements. He advised bar leaders to avoid creating division in the bench by making such statements as they would jeopardise credibility of the Supreme Court.

Additional land

Regarding additional land for Sindh High Court and subordinate courts, the CJP said that Supreme Court was in contact with the provincial government to grant land for construction of additional blocks of the Sindh High Court annexe as well as district courts. The CJP, however, did not deliver his keynote speech due to paucity of time.