Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Nov 07 2020
By
Web Desk

CJP Ahmed advises Bar associations against creating divisions among judges

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed. PHOTO: SC

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed took exception to remarks made by the president of Sindh High Court Bar Association, creating an impression that some judges authour bold judgments while others do not, The News reported.

"Such impressions should not be created - rather it is a contempt of the Supreme Court," observed the top judge. 

The top judge attended the bar association's annual dinner as chief guest but expressed displeasure over its president's comments on the apex court judges' note in Justice Qazi Faez Isa verdict. 

Justice Ahmed observed that all judgments authoured by the judges are in fact Supreme Court's judements. He advised bar leaders to avoid creating division in the bench by making such statements as they would jeopardise credibility of the Supreme Court.

Additional land

Regarding additional land for Sindh High Court and subordinate courts, the CJP said that Supreme Court was in contact with the provincial government to grant land for construction of additional blocks of the Sindh High Court annexe as well as district courts. The CJP, however, did not deliver his keynote speech due to paucity of time.

More From Pakistan:

'Bilawal's comments to be discussed at PDM's Sunday meet'

'Bilawal's comments to be discussed at PDM's Sunday meet'
Sugar price to be reduced by Rs15-20 soon: Hammad Azhar

Sugar price to be reduced by Rs15-20 soon: Hammad Azhar
'No PPSC for those recruited through NTS': Punjab teachers voice dissent on Twitter

'No PPSC for those recruited through NTS': Punjab teachers voice dissent on Twitter
Famous mountaineer Vanessa O'Brien calls on COAS

Famous mountaineer Vanessa O'Brien calls on COAS
Indoor weddings banned in latest coronavirus restrictions in Pakistan

Indoor weddings banned in latest coronavirus restrictions in Pakistan
Karachi balloon seller, 12-year-old killed as gas cylinder explodes

Karachi balloon seller, 12-year-old killed as gas cylinder explodes
Coronavirus: Thinking of stepping out in Karachi without a mask? Think again

Coronavirus: Thinking of stepping out in Karachi without a mask? Think again
Sindh to take 'strict action' over non-compliance of coronavirus SOPs

Sindh to take 'strict action' over non-compliance of coronavirus SOPs
KP govt decides to impose coronavirus smart lockdown in Peshawar

KP govt decides to impose coronavirus smart lockdown in Peshawar
Coronavirus: Islamabad university sealed after a dozen infections surface

Coronavirus: Islamabad university sealed after a dozen infections surface
Imran Khan is asking for an NRO, he will not get it, vows Maryam Nawaz

Imran Khan is asking for an NRO, he will not get it, vows Maryam Nawaz

PM Imran Khan launches Sehat Card Plus programme in Swat

PM Imran Khan launches Sehat Card Plus programme in Swat

Latest

view all