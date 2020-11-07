Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Matthew McConaughey opens up about keeping details of sexual abuse under wraps

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

Matthew McConaughey revealed why he was hesitant is detailing the experience publicly

American actor Matthew McConoughey wore his heart on his sleeve in his recently-released memoir Greenlights.

And while the actor shared his startling claims about going through sexual abuse during his early years, he refrained from digging too deep into the trauma while penning the book.

The True Detective star now revealed why he was hesitant is detailing the experience publicly. During an appearance on the Tamron Hall show, he said: “Ultimately, there's nothing that I feel is constructive about the details."

"I feel like those details, unless I had a really good constructive way that I saw it that could be relatable to other people, I felt like those details could have just been grabbed and reported for voyeurism," he said.

"They could've been the thing that every single show was going to go 'Read about the details of when Matthew was molested,' or 'Read about when he got blackmailed,' and that's the wrong headline,” he added.

"Was I victimized in those two situations? Sure. But that doesn't mean that I've carried on through my life the feeling of 'oh I was victimized,' or 'oh I was a victim,' or that those two unfortunate events have turned me into the man that I am or are even an excuse,” he continued.

"Those two events happened to me at 15 and 18. If they would've happened to me younger maybe I would've been more confused. When they happened to me, it was very clear to me, that they were wrong, that they were not ideal, that they were not how it's supposed to be," he said.

“So I think having that clarity means that it's probably why it didn't stick with me and confuse me later on or left me having a non-realistic view of the way the world is supposed to work,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid takes a trip down memory lane on father's birthday: See throwback photo

Gigi Hadid takes a trip down memory lane on father's birthday: See throwback photo
Al Roker goes reveals he has cancer as he takes time off

Al Roker goes reveals he has cancer as he takes time off
Lori Loughlin may be released from jail right before Christmas

Lori Loughlin may be released from jail right before Christmas
Christopher Nolan responds to Tenet’s subpar response at the box office

Christopher Nolan responds to Tenet’s subpar response at the box office
TV anchor Steve Kornacki lauded by Chrissy Teigen for tireless US election coverage

TV anchor Steve Kornacki lauded by Chrissy Teigen for tireless US election coverage
Priyanka Chopra confesses she never thought of getting married to Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra confesses she never thought of getting married to Nick Jonas

Princess Eugenie tossing in pain after spending pregnancy away from Sarah Ferguson

Princess Eugenie tossing in pain after spending pregnancy away from Sarah Ferguson
Camilla Parker determined to fill Queen Elizabeth’s royal shoes by ascending the throne

Camilla Parker determined to fill Queen Elizabeth’s royal shoes by ascending the throne
Royal fans in shock over Queen Elizabeth's whopping amount spent on Christmas gifts every year

Royal fans in shock over Queen Elizabeth's whopping amount spent on Christmas gifts every year
Chris Evans slams Republican supporters after Donald Trump's explosive White House speech

Chris Evans slams Republican supporters after Donald Trump's explosive White House speech

Johnny Depp forced to drop out of 'Fantastic Beasts' following defeat in libel lawsuit

Johnny Depp forced to drop out of 'Fantastic Beasts' following defeat in libel lawsuit

Kerry Washington opens up about teaching the significance of voting to kids

Kerry Washington opens up about teaching the significance of voting to kids

Latest

view all