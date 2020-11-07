Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 07 2020
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2020: South Africa's Faf du Plessis to arrive in Karachi on Nov 10

Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

South Africa's cricketer Faf du Plessis while addressing a press conference in Karachi. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: South Africa’s cricketer Faf du Plessis will arrive in Karachi on November 10 to compete in Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the first time.

With remaining matches of PSL around a week away, England's Samit Patel – who will play for Lahore Qalandars – is the first player to arrive in Karachi and was later joined by local players of Peshawar Zalmi.

Patel issued a video statement after his arrival in Karachi saying that he’s looking forward to the play-offs of the PSL that will kickstart from November 14 in Karachi.

“I’ve arrived in Karachi and looking forward to the play-off stage of Pakistan Super League and hope that Qalandars can win the trophy,” he said in the statement. 

Qalandars’ David Wiese and Dan Villas will arrive in Karachi on Saturday while Ben Dunk will arrive during the wee hours on Sunday. 

Read more: Lahore to miss Pak vs Zim, PSL2020 action due to smog, matches shifted to Rawalpindi, Karachi

Meanwhile, Tamim Iqbal of Bangladesh will arrive in Karachi on 10th November to join Qalandars’ squad and Darren Sammy and Carlos Brathwaite will arrive on late Sunday night to join Peshawar Zalmi squad.

An official of Peshawar Zalmi confirmed to Geo News that all the foreign players of the squad will be in Pakistan by evening of 10th November.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has also arranged various practice sessions and matches for the teams ahead of the PSL action.

Multan Sultans will have its first practice session on Monday night in Karachi while other teams will start practice sessions on Tuesday.

Moreover, all four teams will play practice matches and intra-squad games as well. 

