Saturday Nov 07 2020
Stephen Colbert breaks down in tears over Trump’s attempt of ‘poisoning democracy’

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

Stephen Colbert became overwhelmed with emotions as he looked down and chocked up

Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert teared up on Friday in the middle of his monologue about US President Donald Trump’s statement.

Following the president’s contentious remarks about the election being ‘stolen’ from him through illegal ballots, the comedian criticized his attempts to “poison American democracy.”

"For weeks, we've been talking about how there'd be a red mirage, and how all those outstanding Biden mail-in ballots might let Joe catch up," said the talk show host.

"And that Trump would then probably come out around, I don't know, Thursday, maybe evening news time, and pretend that he won and accuse everybody else of cheating,” he said.

He then became overwhelmed with emotions as he looked down and chocked up.

After looking up again a few seconds later, he said: "What I didn't know is that it would hurt so much. I didn't expect this to break my heart.”

“For him to cast a dark shadow on our most sacred right, from the briefing room in the White House -- our house, not his -- that is devastating.”

“This is heartbreaking for the same reason that I didn't want him to get Covid. Certainly why I wanted him to survive. Because he is the president of the United States. That office means something. And that office should have some shred of decency,” he added.

"For evil to succeed, all that is necessary is for good men to do nothing. So say something right now, Republicans, not later when you've stuck your finger up in the wind or wherever you want to put it. Right now,” he continued.

"And when it comes to democracy versus fascism, I'm sorry, there are not fine people on both sides. So you need to choose: Donald Trump or the American people? This is the time to get off the Trump train," he went on to say.

He further cited Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who refrained from commenting on the president’s speech.

"Who is silent gives consent. So Mitch, we heard you loud and clear. You're OK with this,” he said. 

