Live match: Pak vs Zim 1st T20

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan will be aiming to keep their winning streak against Zimbabwe in T20I format when they take on the visitors at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

Details

Match: 1st T20I



Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Date and Time: Saturday, 7 November, 3.30pm local time

Zimbabwe have never beaten Pakistan in a T20I, but after a confidence-boosting Super Over win in the final ODI, they will hope to make more impact in the shortest format of the game.

When these teams met in Harare in 2018 for a T20I series, Hamilton Masakadza was the Zimbabwe captain and Sarfaraz Ahmed led the Pakistan side.

The Pakistan Cricket Board will live stream the match on YouTube.