Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Nov 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Live match: Pak vs Zim 1st T20

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

The PCB will live stream the match on YouTube.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan will be aiming to keep their winning streak against Zimbabwe in T20I format when they take on the visitors at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

Details

Match: 1st T20I

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Date and Time: Saturday, 7 November, 3.30pm local time

Zimbabwe have never beaten Pakistan in a T20I, but after a confidence-boosting Super Over win in the final ODI, they will hope to make more impact in the shortest format of the game.

When these teams met in Harare in 2018 for a T20I series, Hamilton Masakadza was the Zimbabwe captain and Sarfaraz Ahmed led the Pakistan side.

The Pakistan Cricket Board will live stream the match on YouTube.

More From Sports:

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Babar Azam in ‘no mood of taking any risk’ in T20I series

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Babar Azam in ‘no mood of taking any risk’ in T20I series
PSL 2020: South Africa's Faf du Plessis to arrive in Karachi on Nov 10

PSL 2020: South Africa's Faf du Plessis to arrive in Karachi on Nov 10
Shahid Afridi's love for his daughters gives us all the feels

Shahid Afridi's love for his daughters gives us all the feels
Virender Sehwag was once asked by a Pakistani cricketer to sing a Kishore Kumar song

Virender Sehwag was once asked by a Pakistani cricketer to sing a Kishore Kumar song
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Babar Azam can regain top spot during T20I series

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Babar Azam can regain top spot during T20I series
Cricketer Usman Khawaja's brother jailed for framing colleague in fake terror plot

Cricketer Usman Khawaja's brother jailed for framing colleague in fake terror plot
19-year-old coconut seller hangs himself after losing IPL bet

19-year-old coconut seller hangs himself after losing IPL bet
Watch: Kohli celebrates birthday with Anushka Sharma by his side, teammates smear him with cake

Watch: Kohli celebrates birthday with Anushka Sharma by his side, teammates smear him with cake
PCB to announce squad for New Zealand tour on Nov 11: sources

PCB to announce squad for New Zealand tour on Nov 11: sources
Michael Vaughan asks fans to describe US elections in cricketing terms, garners hilarious responses

Michael Vaughan asks fans to describe US elections in cricketing terms, garners hilarious responses
Shaheen Afridi breaks into ICC's top 20 rankings for the first time

Shaheen Afridi breaks into ICC's top 20 rankings for the first time
Pakistan tennis star Aisam to protest against France's Macron at Paris Masters

Pakistan tennis star Aisam to protest against France's Macron at Paris Masters

Latest

view all