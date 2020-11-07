Punjab Police arrests PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir from Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Police on Saturday arrested PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir in a case pertaining to August 12 clash outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in Lahore.



SP Model Town Dost Mohammad said the police intercepted Nazir at the Model Town Link Road after receiving confirmation from the Lahore Safe City Authority. CTO Hamid Abid said the PML-N leader's car had been identified through safe city cameras for in the NAB attack case.

The vehicle has been handed over to the Faisal Town Police Station where the MPA is also in custody.

Speaking to Geo News at the time of arrest, Nazir confirmed he was stopped in the case pertaining to the clashes outside the anti-graft watchdog office. "Police found footage of my car during the riots," he said.

The PML-N leader claimed the arrest was an "act of revenge", adding that he was "not afraid of such tactics".

Maryam calls it preemptive attack

Taking to Twitter, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz termed the arrest a "preemptive attack" before the upcoming Lahore rally.

"PML-N Lahore Secretary General Khwaja Imran Nazeer has been arrested. Make no mistake, this arrest is a preemptive attack before upcoming Lahore jalsa which they know will be the last nail in their coffin," claimed Maryam.

Clashes outside NAB office

PML-N workers clashed with police outside the NAB office in Lahore where Maryam had arrived to record statement in a case pertaining to alleged illegal acquisition of land in Raiwand.

The situation turned violent when Maryam's caravan of several cars and hundred of supporters on foot reached the NAB office on Multan road.