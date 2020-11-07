Queen Elizabeth ‘blamed’ Princess Diana’s bulimia for her failed marriage: report

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana always maintained a calm coolness during royal engagements in the past but behind closed doors it was a completely different scenario reportedly.

The claim came forward in a book by Andrew Morton titled, Diana: Her True Story – in Her Own Words and according to its excerpts, the Queen blamed Princess Diana’s bulimia for ending her marriage.

The book in question was reportedly written in accordance to hidden tapes that the Princess of Wales would send of Mr. Morton during some of her lowest moments.

People magazine picked one of the princess’s reported confessions and explained how the princess’s bulimia initially began as a result of Prince Charles’s snide comments on her figure.

According to the report, "Princess Diana recalls the prince saying, 'Oh, a bit chubby here, aren’t we?'" before pinking her waist. This was what allegedly ended up “triggered off something in me.”

Even royal author Ingrid Seward admitted, “[Diana] was bulimic” in her documentary titled Fergie Vs Diana: Royal Wives at War. Reportedly, “The queen always said she’s like a nervy racehorse and said treat her with kid gloves. Later on they blamed the failure of Diana’s marriage on her bulimia which wasn’t really the case at all.”

Another royal expert also chimed in during Seward claim and added how Princess Diana “was unsure of herself and she was very emotional. The royal family are not used to people who emote."

"You don’t do that; you have a stiff upper lip. If you wish to cry you go to your room and do it there but Diana wasn’t that sort of person. She showed her emotions, she couldn’t help it.”