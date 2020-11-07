Queen Elizabeth once beat Prince Philip with shoes for being 'tough' on her: report

While Queen Elizabeth is considered the epitome of grace and dignity, yet, like any wife, took swings at her husband for being ‘very tough’ with her on occasion.

The incident in question was recorded by an Australian film crew, who became perplexed after seeing the event unfold.

They reportedly caught the Queen in one of her angry fits and instinctively began filming her throwing her shoes in the direction of her run-away husband.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward also wrote about the incident in her book Prince Phillip Revealed, and according to one of its excerpts, “A camera operator was horrified to see Philip charging out of the couple’s chalet, followed by a flying pair of tennis shoes and a racket and a very angry queen shouting for him to come back. Then the indignant queen grabbed hold of her husband and dragged him back inside.”

It was only later that the crew stopped filming and started waiting outside for the monarch to reemerge. When she did, however, she politely asked the men to hand over their footage. She reportedly told the men, “I’m sorry for that little interlude but, as you know, it happens in every marriage. Now, what would you like me to do?”

The reason the Queen got so angry at her husband was reportedly because he was always “very tough” with her. Mostly she chose to change the topic.

Per Ms. Seward, she “seldom replied but changed the subject and began to speak in riddles that would distract him as he tried to figure out what she was talking about”.

Another bitter exchange between the Queen and Prince Philip has also been detailed within the book and it reads, "On one occasion when Philip was sounding off about something, the Queen said to him quite sharply, ‘Oh Philip, do shut up. You don’t know what you’re talking about’.”

While most of these incidents occurred during their flaming youth, one royal source admitted to the Daily Mirror, that it all still continues to this day, ”The Queen and Philip still have blazing rows. You can hardly believe what you are seeing." Mostly "There are cries of 'Rubbish' and 'You don't know what you're talking about.'"

