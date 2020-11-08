Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle never looking back at Britain in iconic snub: Duchess' future plans exposed

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

Britain has lost the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle for good

Meghan Markle has been let down by the people of England so bad, that she will never even think of returning in the future. 

Owing to her extreme disliking towards Britain, experts believe Meghan will never come back!

According to celebrity biographer Sean Smith, UK has lost the Duchess of Sussex for good.

“Meghan Markle is an American woman. She very clearly stated when she went back to the US ‘it’s good to be home’ and that is it. I think the chances of her ever returning permanently to these shores are zero," Smith told Express UK.

“We have lost her," he added, “The Royal Family really missed a trick where Meghan was concerned. She could have done a lot for the Royal Family.”

"They missed out on Meghan, I think there is no question of that. She is, or was, relatable to so many people, so many of the population in a way that the other members aren’t; they are an entitled bunch.

“Little girls would say that she looks like me and it’s so nice to see that somebody can achieve something who looks like me," the biographer said further.

Highlighting Meghan's charismatic attributes, Sean added, "We must remember that Meghan was a woman of substance coming into the Royal Family. She gave up as much as she had to with quite a challenge and I don’t think we appreciated that at all.

“We got a 30-something-year-old woman, who is a self-made millionaire, who has devoted herself to important things in the world; female empowerment, gender equality, the issue of racial injustice," he concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle anger royal experts: 'Drop your titles right away'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle anger royal experts: 'Drop your titles right away'
Prince Charles terrified over Kate Middleton's worsening condition during first pregnancy

Prince Charles terrified over Kate Middleton's worsening condition during first pregnancy
Priyanka Chopra ecstatic on America choosing Biden and Harris: 'It was amazing to witness this'

Priyanka Chopra ecstatic on America choosing Biden and Harris: 'It was amazing to witness this'
Jennifer Lawrence runs through the streets to celebrate Biden-Harris win

Jennifer Lawrence runs through the streets to celebrate Biden-Harris win
Hollywood stars pay touching tributes to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris: 'We did it'

Hollywood stars pay touching tributes to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris: 'We did it'
Miley Cyrus’s ‘Party in the USA’ becomes a political anthem after Biden-Harris win

Miley Cyrus’s ‘Party in the USA’ becomes a political anthem after Biden-Harris win
Prince Harry beams with pride as he looks back at his time in the military

Prince Harry beams with pride as he looks back at his time in the military

Kamala for VP: Michele Obama, Malala Yousafzai and others react as Harris makes history

Kamala for VP: Michele Obama, Malala Yousafzai and others react as Harris makes history
Lady Gaga holds back tears following Joe Biden's historic win: 'It's a very special day'

Lady Gaga holds back tears following Joe Biden's historic win: 'It's a very special day'
Jennifer Aniston shares emotional video after Joe Biden wins US presidency

Jennifer Aniston shares emotional video after Joe Biden wins US presidency

What would have happened if Princess Diana had not agreed to 1995 interview?

What would have happened if Princess Diana had not agreed to 1995 interview?

Khloe Kardashian trolled for crying 'tears of joy' over election result

Khloe Kardashian trolled for crying 'tears of joy' over election result

Latest

view all