Suspected Karachi robber beaten to death by enraged crowd

KARACHI: An enraged crowd caught and beat to death a suspected robber who had allegedly shot to death a shopkeeper in Gulshan-e-Maymar on Saturday night.



Two men on a motorbike stopped at Jangal Goth on the Super Highway and attempted to rob a shopkeeper, said police. The situation got complicated when the shopkeeper resisted the mugging and was shot by the pillion rider.

The sound of the gunshot brought out a large crowd who cornered the suspects and beat one of them so severely that by the time police arrived on the spot, he had succumbed to his wounds.



Police said the deceased and the injured shopkeeper and suspect were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Three suspected robbers arrested near University Road



Three suspected robbers were arrested after an exchange of fire between them and the police on University Road, said an official of the Aziz Bhatti police station.

Police said the encounter took place near Al-Mustafa Hospital as the suspects were trying to escape after snatching a car.



Officials said the vehicle’s owner, namely Gulzar Nadeem, had filed a complaint at the Aziz Bhatti police station. Police said the investigators identified the suspects with the help of a CCTV camera footage, adding that they were wearing shalwar kameez and had their faces covered with surgical masks.

Officials said the police intensified snap checking in the area and tried to intercept the suspects, who opened fire on the law enforcers and tried to escape. Police said they returned fire and arrested three suspects, including one of them in an injured condition, after an encounter. Officials identified the suspects as Dad Shah, Samiullah and the injured Abdullah.

Police also recovered a press card from the injured suspect, adding that they also found three pistols on the arrested men. Officials said the suspects belonged to an organised gang of car thieves, adding that they recently stole a car from University Road, and in total, had stolen over 10 vehicles.