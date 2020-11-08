Can't connect right now! retry
Opposition's remarks about first lady worse than Amin Ali Gandapur's statement: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Saturday defended his cabinet member Ali Amin Gandapur for his sexist remarks against Maryam Nawaz during a PTI rally in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), saying that such statements are routinely made during political speeches.

Per The News, Shibli said that Maryam Nawaz and other members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have made worse comments about the first lady, adding that the opposition has transgressed all boundaries by even criticising Pakistan’s national institutions which are deemed more important and respectful than individuals.

Read more: Gandapur's sexist remarks about Maryam Nawaz's 'beauty' draw widespread condemnation

Speaking to a private news channel, the minister stressed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has never passed indecent remarks about women, adding that Maryam Nawaz is taking an undue benefit of being a woman.

“The media did not bat an eye when the opposition was constantly levelling baseless allegations against the first lady Bushra Bibi despite her non-political role,” he pointed out.

Shibli Faraz maintained that the government would not capitalise on the differences between the PPP and the PML-N by showing leniency towards any party in the ongoing accountability process.

He added that Jahangir Tareen is now back to Pakistan and he is ready to appear before the court as well as address media to answer all the questions related to the sugar scandal.

