Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles slammed for ‘outrageously political’ sentiments: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

Prince Charles slammed for ‘outrageously political’ sentiments: report

Prince Charles’s active thoughts on politics perplexed experts to the extent where they reportedly forced to bash him. The reason for this extreme backlash is that, while Queen Elizabeth prefers for her family to remain neutral on political matters, spider correspondences with Tony Blair paint a rather polarizing view point of Prince Charles.

The letters in question were released back in 2004, and while many dubbed them “harmless” and “underwhelming” at the time, royal historian Jenny Hocking could not disagree more.

She told Express UK, “The black spider letters made direct policy advocacy into an art form in the letters to Tony Blair and his ministers. How they can be seen as anything other than an outrageous intervention in the political domain that we know constitutional monarchs cannot do, cannot ever do.

“I mean, those letters are quite shocking and you would know that Buckingham Palace fought and appealed at every point against The Guardian’s 10-year struggle to get those letters. And for good reason; because they show Charles intervening in the political process quite overtly. And, of course, the Freedom of Information Act was changed to make sure that could never happen again the moment The Guardian got those letters.”

The letters reportedly contained long conversations filled with Australian history, mostly regarding the dismissal of Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam by Sir John Kerr.

Shortly after procuring rights to the letters, Professor Hocking released a statement regarding the letters and explained how “I think they’re very similar in the sense that they do reveal intensely political discussions.”

“You know, I’ve been staggered by reading even scholars who should know better saying that both the spider letters and these letters are a bit of a damp squib, they don’t actually say anything, they show they were not involved. That is just the most extraordinary interpretation.”

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard seen crying in latest video

Amber Heard seen crying in latest video
The Queen understands Meghan Markle’s ‘yearning’ for a normal life: report

The Queen understands Meghan Markle’s ‘yearning’ for a normal life: report
Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ comes from ‘pain': 'I'm happy in this new chapter'

Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ comes from ‘pain': 'I'm happy in this new chapter'
Farwa Hussain dishes out juicy details about how singer Haroon proposed to her

Farwa Hussain dishes out juicy details about how singer Haroon proposed to her
Hailey, Justin Bieber used quarantine time to ‘patch up’ marriage qualms

Hailey, Justin Bieber used quarantine time to ‘patch up’ marriage qualms
Taylor Swift penned Folkflore album for her late veteran grandfather

Taylor Swift penned Folkflore album for her late veteran grandfather
Meghan Markle instructed PR team to make her the ‘world’s most famous woman’

Meghan Markle instructed PR team to make her the ‘world’s most famous woman’
‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may give bombshell Panorama-like interview soon’

‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may give bombshell Panorama-like interview soon’
Princess Diana found a 'secret' friend in Prince Charles’s ‘other mistress’

Princess Diana found a 'secret' friend in Prince Charles’s ‘other mistress’

Sania Mirza's Sunday 'vibe' check will leave you breathless

Sania Mirza's Sunday 'vibe' check will leave you breathless
Jannat Mirza returns to Pakistan, asks fans to pray for her

Jannat Mirza returns to Pakistan, asks fans to pray for her
Meghan Markle is planning how to be more politically involved in the years to come

Meghan Markle is planning how to be more politically involved in the years to come

Latest

view all